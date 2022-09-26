Khloe Kardashian Proves Niece Chicago West Is Already a Makeup Pro

Watch : Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Comparing Chicago West to Kendall Jenner

Chicago West has certainly inherited the creativity gene.

Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter might have a future in makeup, just like her aunt Kylie Jenner, but it's Khloe Kardashian who she currently chose to work her magic on. In a sweet series of Instagram stories on Sept. 26, Khloe shared videos of Chicago applying lip liner on her during their trip to Milan for fashion week. The Good American Founder captioned the video with, "Chicago picked this filter. She is creative directing my glam and filters currently."

Kim and Kanye West's 4-year-old daughter looks laser focused in the videos, concentrating on lining Khloe's lips and delicately applying eye shadow on her aunt. In another video, Chicago applies lip gloss on Khloe, to which she encourages the budding makeup artist by exclaiming, "You are excellent!"

To finish off the look, Chicago applied blush to the reality star's cheeks, and pleased with her new look, Khloe says, "Beautiful," before ending the Stories.