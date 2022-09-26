Surfer Chris Davidson Dead at 45 After Getting Punched Outside Bar

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Former professional surfer Chris Davidson has died after a violent night out in Australia.

According to police, who spoke to The Guardian, the 45-year-old athlete was punched outside a pub on Sept. 24 before he fell and hit his head on the pavement.

Officers found him unconscious on the ground before taking him to Kempsey Hospital, where he died a short time later.

According to the publication, police arrested a 42-year-old man in South West Rocks, New South Wales and charged him with assault causing death. He was refused bail in court on Sept. 25.

Surfing Australia, a non-profit organization overseeing surfing in Australia, also confirmed Chris' death.

"Davo was an incredibly talented surfer and a true individual in our sport and community," Surfing Australia shared on Facebook Sept. 25. "Our thoughts go out to his two children, friends and family at this time."