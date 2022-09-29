Homicide for the Holidays' Halloween Special Is a Horror Movie Come to Life

Sometimes the scariest horror stories are the ones that happen in real life.
Oxygen's Homicide for the Holidays is proof of this. The true crime series is back with brand-new Halloween-themed episodes beginning Oct. 7, and E! News can exclusively reveal a sneak peek of the premiere.
The episode follows the true story of a teenage boy who "discovers a real-life horror scene in his home on Halloween morning and soon realizes it's not a holiday prank," the network's description reads.
In the clip, the show's narrator states that police and first responders discovered a couple "brutally murdered" in their bedroom upon arriving at the house. But it's what they found upstairs that the narrator says truly "shocked" them.
"The bedroom door was locked," Ottawa County prosecutor Mark Mulligan recalled, adding that when authorities finally forced the door open, inside they found "a young man laying in bed with a gaping, blunt force trauma wound to his head."
"He was obviously dead," Mulligan continued. "This was probably the most disturbing murder scene that I'd seen over the course of my career. I had a very difficult time taking that scene in."
The scene was so disturbing that the prosecutor can still envision it to this day, despite not having looked at it for very long.
Detective George Byington of the Ottowa County Sheriff's Office mirrored Mulligan's words, describing the scene as "one of those images you won't get out of your head."
"He was a young kid," he added. "No one deserves to die that way."
Now faced with a case straight out of a horror movie, "Investigators must determine if the horrifying triple homicide was a random act of evil or a premeditated slaughter by someone close to the family," as the episode's description puts it.
Check out the frightening full clip above and tune in to Homicide for the Holidays on Friday, Oct. 7, at 9 p.m. on Oxygen to find out what happened next.
