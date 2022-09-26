Bette Midler Just Revealed We've Been Quoting Hocus Pocus Incorrectly for Nearly 30 Years

Watch : "Hocus Pocus" Cast Puts A Spell on Us With BTS Secrets

This Hocus Pocus revelation will have you saying, "Damn, damn, damn! Double damn."

In honor of Hocus Pocus 2's upcoming Sept. 30 premiere, Bette Midler, who plays the leader of the wicked Sanderson Sisters, looked back on one of her more famous lines. "Hello sailors," Bette wrote on Instagram Sept. 23, referencing her greeting during her iconic "I Put a Spell on You" performance. "My name's Winifred, what's yours?"

However, the nostalgic look back has since blown the minds of devoted Hocus Pocus fans, who were shocked to learn that they have not remembered the scene correctly. "Hello SAILORS?!," one fan commented. "Are you telling me it's not hello SALEM?!" Another fan weighed in, "I always thought you were saying 'hello, Salem,'" while a third wrote, "I was today years old when I learned she says 'Sailors' instead of 'Salem.'"

We'd be lying if we said we knew she said "Sailor" this whole time!

And we're not the only ones, as Freeform's official lyric video for the "I Put A Spell On You" number quotes Winifred as saying, "Hello, Salem! My name's Winifred, what's yours?"