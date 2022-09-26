Rihanna's Thigh-High Boots and Mini Dress Combo Is a Perfect Fall Uniform

Rihanna has officially kicked off fall season with her latest look.
While enjoying a late-night outing with A$AP Rocky on Sept. 24, the Fenty Beauty founder wore the sexiest black leather thigh-high boots.
If anything, her ruched mini dress from Dion Lee's spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection added extra edge to her shoes, as it was short enough to let a little thigh skin peek through with its asymmetrical hemline.
The "Love on the Brain" singer completed her look with an oversized jacket, diamond-embellished hoop earrings and a dainty necklace. As for her glam? Her glossy brown lipstick was the perfect finishing touch considering she was photographed smiling from ear to ear during her and A$AP's date night.
The couple's outing, which has been one of many in recent weeks since they welcomed their first child together in May, came one day after Rihanna confirmed she will be performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
In true Rih fashion, she kept her announcement short and sweet, posting an Instagram photo on Sept. 25 of her hand holding onto a football.
Following her post, the NFL tweeted the same photo, adding the message, "Let's GO - @rihanna @rocnation #SBLVII @AppleMusic @NFLonFOX."
Jay-Z, who helps manage entertainment ventures for the NFL and also founded Roc Nation—Rihanna's record label—praised the superstar for her upcoming gig.
"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn," he said in a statement provided by Roc Nation, the NFL and new Super Bowl sponsor Apple Music. "A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."
The singer's Super Bowl Halftime Show will mark the first time in five years that she's performed onstage since the 2018 Grammys.
While details of her Super Bowl performance are still being kept under wraps, one thing is for certain: She'll be lighting up the field in swoon-worthy looks.