Rihanna's Thigh-High Boots and Mini Dress Combo Is a Perfect Fall Uniform

Following her post, the NFL tweeted the same photo, adding the message, "Let's GO - @rihanna @rocnation #SBLVII @AppleMusic @NFLonFOX."

Jay-Z, who helps manage entertainment ventures for the NFL and also founded Roc Nation—Rihanna's record label—praised the superstar for her upcoming gig.

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn," he said in a statement provided by Roc Nation, the NFL and new Super Bowl sponsor Apple Music. "A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."

The singer's Super Bowl Halftime Show will mark the first time in five years that she's performed onstage since the 2018 Grammys.