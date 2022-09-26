Go Inside Mindy Kaling's $2.75 Million New York City Townhouse

Watch : Mindy Kaling Talks Saying Goodbye to Never Have I Ever

Mindy Kaling's greatest project could be yours if the price is right.

E! News can confirm the Never Have I Ever executive producer has listed her New York City townhouse for $2.75 million.

Compass listing agents Carl Gambino and Reilly Adler described the property as the epitome of elevated "loft living." And with unobstructed views of the Williamsburg Bridge, Kenmare Street and Petrosino Square, it's easy to fall in love with this two-bedroom, two-bathroom home conveniently located at the intersection of New York's SoHo and NoLiTa neighborhoods.

Plus, the lucky owner can enjoy amenities like a deep Kohler soaking tub in the primary bedroom, high ceilings and a full-time doorman for added security.

Back in 2017, Mindy decorated the space with help from One Kings Lane. When sharing the finished product, the actress couldn't believe what she saw.

"I thought, 'Who is this chic person who lives here?'" she joked to People at the time. "It's not me, it looks amazing. I got to be surprised like in a reality television show. I desperately didn't want to mess it up because it's so chic and clean."