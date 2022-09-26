Scarlett Johansson Shares How She and Colin Jost Landed on Naming Their Son Cosmo

Scarlett Johansson is all about that flower power.
The actress knows that not everyone understands the name she and husband Colin Jost chose for their 15-month-old son Cosmo, but she recently shared the sweet story behind it. "We just threw a bunch of letters together," she joked on The Kelly Clarkson Show Sept. 26. "No, but I just really thought it was so charming and our friends all liked it."
However, not everyone was on board with the name at first. Echoing what Jost revealed about his mom's reaction to the name last year Johansson shared, "Colin's mom had a little bit of a harder time with it. She kept suggesting other versions of it for a while and I was like, 'No he's already out, it's past that time'."
The Black Widow actress—who shares daughter Rose, 8, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac—explained how very few people know that both of her children's name are also names of flowers. She noted, "Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow, that's why my daughter liked it too."
Johansson and Jost—who married in 2020—welcomed Cosmo in August 2021. The comedian announced the birth of their son in an Aug. 18 Instagram post, writing, "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much." He joked about keeping the pregnancy a secret captioning the post, "#wegotawaywithitforalongtime."
The Saturday Night Live cast member praised his wife in his 2020 memoir, A Very Punchable Face, writing, that she has "a grace and a smile that I've still never seen in any other human." "I've met someone I love and who I feel more comfortable with than I ever have before," he continued. "I feel more confident committing to what I'm working on and standing by whatever I create, regardless of whether people like it or not."
Earlier this year, Johansson reflected on her decision to keep her pregnancies under wraps for as long as possible, telling Vanity Fair on Mar. 1, "I wanted to be able to have my own feelings about my changing body without other people also telling me how they saw me, whether it was positive or negative."
Johansson also explained how although she is always excited to be pregnant she also knows that comes with facing scrutiny in the public eye, something her close friends understand.
She added, "One friend, when I told her that I was pregnant—she knew I was trying to get pregnant—she was just like, 'Great, but not great.' And I was like, 'You're a true friend.'"