Coco Austin Responds to Criticism of 6-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Bathing in Sink

Mother knows best.
On Sept. 25, Coco Austin—who shares daughter Chanel, 6, with husband Ice-T—defended her parenting practices after receiving criticism for bathing her daughter in the kitchen sink last week.
"Wow just Wow!" the 43-year-old tweeted alongside a Page Six report about her daughter washing in the sink. "Here we go again! Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went Viral? SMH!"
Coco added, "People, you gotta know by now that I'm an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me. Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!"
The post comes days after she shared a video on social media of Chanel bathing in the sink before heading out to a Patricia Field fashion show with her mom. In the clip, the young girl was sitting in a sink full of soapy water while scrolling on her iPad.
The actress wrote in the Sept. 22 Instagram video, "The sink is the easiest when you have to be fast."
However, after posting the video, Coco received a lot of comments questioning the decision to bathe Chanel in the sink, including one person who commented, "Yall still treating her like an Infant."
Another user wrote, "she's too old to be in the sink..that was really Awkward to see," while another commented, "SHE's not a BABY ANYMORE!"
Though Coco is not letting the haters phase her, it is not the first time she and Ice-T have faced criticism regarding their daughter. Last year, Coco revealed she was still breastfeeding Chanel, who was 5 years old at the time, adding that she'd continue to do so as long as her daughter wanted.
"She loves on it and it's not like she's getting milk from it," Coco explained to US Weekly. "But she's getting her little snack and it's kind of soothing her to sleep."
When social media users criticized Coco's revelation, Ice-T clapped back at the internet trolls on behalf of his wife.
"News Flash!" the Law & Order: SVU star tweeted August 2021. "We feed Chanel FOOD... She just likes to suck moms [sic] boob every now and then..." He then hilariously added, "Me Too!!!"