Julia Roberts Wants to Play Matchmaker for RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais is getting romance advice from the queen of rom-coms herself.

Two marriages and a few relationships later, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is ready to find love again. And it turns out, she's got none other than actress and RHOBH fan Julia Roberts in her corner to help her find the man of her dreams.

"I just met Julia Roberts," the Bravo star told Entertainment Tonight at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington D.C. on Sept. 24. "She said, 'Oh my god, I need to find you a boyfriend. I'm invested in this.' And I said, 'I can die now,' like, 'I don't even need the boyfriend.'"

While meeting the Hollywood star was enough to satisfy Garcelle, Julia insisted on the red carpet, "She needs a boyfriend." And though she didn't have anyone particular in mind, she told ET, "I'm gonna be thinking about it all day."

After divorcing from her first husband, Daniel Saunders, in 2000, Garcelle tied the knot with Michael Nilon a year later in 2001. Since she and Michael parted ways in 2011, the reality star has dated around and was even linked to actor Sean Penn in 2011.