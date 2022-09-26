Elite Season 6 is Coming Sooner Than You Think—Without These Cast Members

What happened to our favorite school uniforms?
On Sept. 26, Netflix released the first teaser for season six of Spanish high school drama Elite, and it's steamier than ever. The clip, which shows Las Encinas' finest in various states of undress, previews the romances that might be played out onscreen in the upcoming chapter, which drops on the streamer Nov. 18.
"How turned on are you?" the cast members whisper in the clip. "I'm the f--king best."
At the end of the teaser, Carla Díaz's Ari and new cast member Ana Bokesa don and accessorize their school attire.
"And you?" Ari asks the camera directly, after the cast's sensual experience. "Are you better than me?" We have chills!
But, dónde están los Elite OGs? Yes, there are a couple of key absences from this sexy lineup: According to TVLine, final original cast member Omar (Omar Ayuso) is gone from Netflix's press release, in addition to early members Rebeka (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós). Plus, the streamer has confirmed Samuel (Itzan Escamilla)'s death after the season five finale left us with a major cliffhanger.
"After Samuel's death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past," the summary reads. "However, the conflict in its classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse or LGTBI-phobia are just a few of the difficult issues that will run through the hallways of the prestigious institution this season." The synopsis goes on to tease that if "those who run the system" do not address the systemic problems, the students themselves will be forced to.
Though details about the characters haven't been released yet, some of these issues may be pushed to the forefront by the addition of five new cast members enrolling in Las Encinas: Ander Puig, Carmen Arrufat, Álvaro de Juana, Álex Pastrana and, of course, Bokesa. In addition to Díaz, school is back in session for series regulars André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere, Martina Cariddi, Adam Nourou and Manu Ríos.
While we're eagerly awaiting all the drama, seasons one through five of Elite are now available to stream on Netflix.