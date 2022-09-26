Elite Season 6 is Coming Sooner Than You Think—Without These Cast Members

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

What happened to our favorite school uniforms?

On Sept. 26, Netflix released the first teaser for season six of Spanish high school drama Elite, and it's steamier than ever. The clip, which shows Las Encinas' finest in various states of undress, previews the romances that might be played out onscreen in the upcoming chapter, which drops on the streamer Nov. 18.

"How turned on are you?" the cast members whisper in the clip. "I'm the f--king best."

At the end of the teaser, Carla Díaz's Ari and new cast member Ana Bokesa don and accessorize their school attire.

"And you?" Ari asks the camera directly, after the cast's sensual experience. "Are you better than me?" We have chills!

But, dónde están los Elite OGs? Yes, there are a couple of key absences from this sexy lineup: According to TVLine, final original cast member Omar (Omar Ayuso) is gone from Netflix's press release, in addition to early members Rebeka (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós). Plus, the streamer has confirmed Samuel (Itzan Escamilla)'s death after the season five finale left us with a major cliffhanger.