Gwyneth Paltrow Says Daughter Apple Martin Leaving for College "Feels Almost as Profound as Giving Birth"

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Proves Apple Martin Is Her Mini-Me in NYC

It's a new chapter for both Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple Martin.

The Oscar winner just sent her eldest child off to college and didn't hold back when reflecting on the experience, telling CBS Sunday Morning, "I know it sounds nuts, but it feels almost as profound as giving birth."

Paltrow, 49, shares Apple, 18, and son Moses Martin, 16, with her ex Chris Martin, 45. The Goop founder and the Coldplay singer—who finalized their divorce in 2016—attended their daughter's high school graduation together in June.

In fact, Paltrow and Martin have come together on countless occasions over the years since announcing in 2014 their decision to "consciously uncouple" after 10 years of marriage, celebrating holidays and going on family vacations together.

"He's completely my family," the Shakespeare in Love star shared on CBS Sunday Morning. "And I love him. And he would do anything for me. I would do anything for him. We would do anything for our kids. We really did commit to wanting our children to be as unscathed by the divorce as possible."