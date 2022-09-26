Love Island U.K.'s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Expecting First Baby

Love Island U.K.'s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are about to have someone new enter their villa.
The reality stars are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the news in a video shared to Instagram on Sept. 25.
In the clip, Molly-Mae and Tommy, both 23, were seen in throwback footage of when they appeared on season five of Love Island U.K. in 2019, which included the speech she gave during the finale.
"I love you so much," Molly-Mae told Tommy, "and I can't wait for the adventures that we haven't even dreamed of yet."
Fast-forward to today and one of those adventures includes entering parenthood. The video also showed Molly-Mae cradling her baby bump and Tommy giving it a kiss.
Several of their fellow Love Island U.K. alums congratulated them on the pregnancy. "AND THERE WE GO IM CRYING AGAIN!!!!!!" Maurah Higgins wrote in the comments. "LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH." Added Montana Brown, "Stop this is amazing!!!! Congratulations love birds."
Fans have followed Molly-Mae and Tommy's love story ever since their time spent together on the show. After coming in second place on their season of Love Island U.K., the PrettyLittleThing creative director and the boxer moved in together. Over the past three years, they've given their social media followers glimpses into their relationship, such as by posting pictures of their sweet date nights and romantic getaways. And earlier this year, Molly-Mae announced they found their "dream home."
She'd also previously spoken about her and Tommy's desires to one day start a family.
"With the baby thing, I just feel like when the time is right we will know," she said in a November 2020 YouTube video. "And honestly, if it was down to Tommy, we would have a baby today, tomorrow, the next day."
She later added, "For me personally, like, I don't mind having a child out of wedlock—it doesn't really matter to me about that kind of stuff. We're just so happy and we're so, so excited for the day that it does happen because we just can't wait. And I know that Tommy will be the most incredible dad. Like, oh my goodness, it literally makes my heart fill up when I think about it. Like when I think about him holding our child, it's just so exciting. But literally, I am so young and I never ever ever wanted to even think about having babies before I was like 28. But when you meet the right person, like, it just kind of feels right."