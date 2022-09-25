Jessica Simpson's Husband and 3 Kids Join Her at Fashion Launch Event

Watch : Jessica Simpson's Daughter Is BFFs With THIS Kardashian Kid

Stepping out for a family affair.

On Sept. 24, Jessica Simpson celebrated the launch of her fashion line's fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom at The Grove in Los Angeles. The "Sweetest Sin" singer was joined at the event by her husband Eric Johnson and their three kids Maxwell Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3.

For her big moment, Jessica rocked a stylish ensemble, which included leather-like shorts and knee-high fringe boots from her own collection. Along with the boys, Maxwell kept her look casual, wearing an oversized camo-print jacket, wide-leg jeans and platform boots, while her little sister wore a cute vest, denim shorts and metallic cowboy boots.

While her family was there to support Jessica's big launch, the fashion mogul isn't shy by expressing her appreciation for them in return on social media. One before the Nordstrom event, Jessica gushed about her two eldest kids as they headed off to their first day of school of the new year.