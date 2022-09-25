Jessica Simpson's Husband and 3 Kids Join Her at Fashion Launch Event

Stepping out for a family affair.
On Sept. 24, Jessica Simpson celebrated the launch of her fashion line's fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom at The Grove in Los Angeles. The "Sweetest Sin" singer was joined at the event by her husband Eric Johnson and their three kids Maxwell Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3.
For her big moment, Jessica rocked a stylish ensemble, which included leather-like shorts and knee-high fringe boots from her own collection. Along with the boys, Maxwell kept her look casual, wearing an oversized camo-print jacket, wide-leg jeans and platform boots, while her little sister wore a cute vest, denim shorts and metallic cowboy boots.
While her family was there to support Jessica's big launch, the fashion mogul isn't shy by expressing her appreciation for them in return on social media. One before the Nordstrom event, Jessica gushed about her two eldest kids as they headed off to their first day of school of the new year.
"These two had an amazing first day of school," she wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of Maxwell and Ace in their school uniforms. "I'm so proud! Heart is full. Growin' up and ownin' it. Happy kiddos."
On Eric's 42nd birthday, Jessica shared a lengthy post showing her gratitude for the former NFL star, calling herself a "fortunate wife."
"Without a doubt I know that God created and shaped you to be my purest love, truest companion, my forever person, my ALL in everything, my everyday and night answered prayer before I even knew the words to speak," she wrote on Instagram in September 2021, along with a family photo. "The gift of life began with your first breath to bring forth my purpose to be brought into this life. I truly was born to love you."
She continued, "As a child I talked to God asking for you and you found me when my heart least expected eternal intimacy. I am graced to be living within your soul and you within mine until the end of time. I am HAPPY it is your BIRTHDAY...the blessed day this world received the gift of you is the greatest day of the year for so many, but especially for your fortunate wife and our beautifully perfect children. I love you. Maxwell loves you. Ace loves you. Birdie loves you."