Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Hold Hands While Burnin’ Up on New York Date Night

Watch : Priyanka Chopra Proves She's Nick Jonas' No. 1 Fan at Concert

Start spreading the news, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are taking New York City by storm.

The couple was spotted holding hands (and looking ultra stylish) at the actress' restaurant Sona in the city's Gramercy neighborhood on Sept. 21.

For their date night, the "Burnin Up" singer donned a colorful, short-sleeve button-up shirt, teamed with blue satin pants and white sneakers. The Quantico star wore a long black dress featuring a high neck, long sleeves and sexy lace-up back, styled with ankle-strap heels and chain-strap handbag.

Nick, 30, shared a cute photo on Instagram of two from inside the chic eatery—which opened in March 2021—with the sweet caption, "Dinner at the best restaurant in NYC with my [heart emoji]," to which Priyanka responded in the comments, "My love."

The former Miss World, 40, then shared the same pic on her own Instagram as part of a video montage, which also included close-ups of the restaurant's stunning decor and a silly snap of herself relishing in a golgappa, a traditional Indian snack.

She captioned the clip, "A NYC night out with some of my favorites."