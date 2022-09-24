Travis Barker’s Son Landon Was Bullied Into Changing His Hair

Watch : Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker Flaunt Kravis-Style PDA

For Landon Barker, blonds do not have more fun.

Just days after bleaching his hair, Travis Barker's 18-year-old son has gone back to his signature dark locks.

Sharing a pouty selfie on his Instagram Stories on Sept. 23, Landon wrote, "POV the internet bullies you into making your hair black again."

One week earlier, Landon debuted a platinum blond 'do while lip-synching along to Machine Gun Kelly's song, "God Save Me" on TikTok

The Sep. 14 post's comments section quick lit up with opinions from fans, most of them critical. "BLONDE WAS NOT THE MOVE," wrote one fan, while another pleaded, "Landon please no."

Another user wrote, "Someone's been hanging around Colson a bit much," referring to MGK's real name Colson Baker.

One person who didn't seem to mind Landon's lighter look was his girlfriend Charli D'Amelio. On Sept. 15, the duo was all smiles as they attended a pal's birthday bash together in West Hollywood. For their night out, Landon, along with his blond hair, donned a fluffy checkerboard sweater, leather-like pants and slide sandals, while Charli, 18, wore a black mini dress with slashed cut-out sections and knee-high boots.