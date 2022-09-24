Travis Barker’s Son Landon Was Bullied Into Changing His Hair

For Landon Barker, blonds do not have more fun.
Just days after bleaching his hair, Travis Barker's 18-year-old son has gone back to his signature dark locks.
Sharing a pouty selfie on his Instagram Stories on Sept. 23, Landon wrote, "POV the internet bullies you into making your hair black again."
One week earlier, Landon debuted a platinum blond 'do while lip-synching along to Machine Gun Kelly's song, "God Save Me" on TikTok
The Sep. 14 post's comments section quick lit up with opinions from fans, most of them critical. "BLONDE WAS NOT THE MOVE," wrote one fan, while another pleaded, "Landon please no."
Another user wrote, "Someone's been hanging around Colson a bit much," referring to MGK's real name Colson Baker.
One person who didn't seem to mind Landon's lighter look was his girlfriend Charli D'Amelio. On Sept. 15, the duo was all smiles as they attended a pal's birthday bash together in West Hollywood. For their night out, Landon, along with his blond hair, donned a fluffy checkerboard sweater, leather-like pants and slide sandals, while Charli, 18, wore a black mini dress with slashed cut-out sections and knee-high boots.
Back in June, a source confirmed to E! News that two were "in the early stages of dating" after they were spotted on several outings together, including the launch of Landon's boohooMAN collection.
Since then, the "I Don't Need Her" singer and the TikTok star haven't been shy about showing off their relationship on social media, posting PDA packed pics and videos together. Just last month, Landon even shared with fans his iPhone's lock screen, which featured an adorable pic of his girlfriend sporting a make-up free look and eyeglasses as she wore her hair in pigtail braids.
Landon was also on hand as Charli made her ballroom debut on Dancing With the Stars' 31st season on Sept. 19, cheering her on as she did the cha-cha with partner Mark Ballas.
"He was very proud of me," Charli told reporters after her performance. "He's never seen me dance before, so I think I was nervous, but he's always been so supportive."