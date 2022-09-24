Paris Hilton Showcases Her Signature Style as She Returns to the Runway for Milan Fashion Week

Watch : Paris Hilton's Best Boss Moments Are NEXT LEVEL

That's hot.

On Sept. 23, Paris Hilton returned to the runway for the first time in a year, closing Versace's spring/summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week. The Simple Life alum showcased an ultra glam version of her signature look seen in the early '00s, wearing a plunging, sparkling pink mini dress, paired with bright pink fingerless gloves and a matching veil and stilettos.

"Sliving on the catwalk and closing the show for @Versace Spring/Summer 2023," Paris wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @Donatella_Versace for an iconic night! #ThatsHot #Sliving #Versace #MFW #Barbiecore."

The Paris in Love star, who last walked a catwalk at The Blonds' NYFW show in September 2021, was joined at the Versace presentation by fellow runway models Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, and Bella Hadid and sister Gigi Hadid. Sitting front row were fellow celebs such as model Camila Morrone—whose ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio has recently been linked romantically to Gigi, Normani, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Graham.