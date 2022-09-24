Kate Spade 40% Off Deals: Save on Handbags, Accessories, Clothes, Shoes, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're looking for classic styles or items that are more novel and fun, Kate Spade really has something for everybody. From handbags to clothes to shoes, will find something that you love for yourself or for a gift. If you adore the brand, but you're on a budget these days, join the club. Thankfully, there are some great discounts. Right now, Kate Spade is having a major sale, with savings up to 40% off.
There's no promo code to remember. There's no catch. There are just a lot of can't-miss discounts. Here are the standout styles from Kate Spade's big sale.
Kate Spade Deals
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
This nylon shoulder bag is great for a night out. It's the ideal size: not bulky, but there's room for your essentials. Get this in coral, red, or kelly green.
Kate Spade Smile Small Crossbody
Hold this blue bag by the chain strap or wear it as a crossbody with its additional, long strap.
Kate Spade Bradley Large Tote
I have this tote in every color I can get my hands on. I love to use this for my must-haves. I can fit my laptop, snacks, makeup, charger, and more in here. It's on sale in pastel pink and light blue right now.
Kate Spade Knott Medium Saddle Crossbody
This burgundy pebbled leather is perfect for fall, but you can also get this adorable bag in pale pink or black. Wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody.
Kate Spade Pearl Play Mini Pendant
This mini pearl pendant goes with everything, whether you're dressed up or dressed down.
Kate Spade Rooftop Garden Knotted-Bow Barrette
Elevate your standard ponytail with this polished, floral bow barrette.
Kate Spade Jogger Pj Set
Feel cozy in this two-piece, leopard pajama set.
Kate Spade Short PJ Set
These adorable pajamas are comfortable and sophisticated. They're on sale in four, stylish prints.
Kate Spade Palm Springs Slide Sandals
Elevate your ensemble with these unique, spherical heels. These luxe patent shoes also come in red.
