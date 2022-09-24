Florence Pugh Shares Photo With Olivia Wilde Amid Don’t Worry Darling Gossip

Watch : All the Don't Worry Darling Drama EXPLAINED!

All is well in the town of Victory.

Florence Pugh shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Don't Worry Darling, out in theaters now, including one image with director Olivia Wilde—who has been the subject of rumors regarding onset drama with the actress. The Midsommar star shared a screenshot of a monitor which shows her in character alongside Wilde, who also acts in the movie, while tagging the director in the Instagram post.

While Pugh did not mention Wilde in her accompanying thank-you post, she did thank her styling team, fans and the movie's crew.

"We met so many talented people, visited some insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust and looked good whilst doing so," Pugh captioned her Sept. 23 Instagram carousel. "Thank you to all those who have bought tickets and those who have already seen it - whenever I watch massive impressive movie moments on massive screens I always remind myself that there is a boom just inches from the frame I'm watching. Or marks on the floor just below the actors waists."