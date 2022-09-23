Bachelor Nation’s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Reunite at Glitzy Gala After Breakup

Watch : Peter Weber Ends Things With Kelley Flanagan After "Stressful" Move

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan have the rumor mill buzzing.

The pair was spotted together at the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation annual gala, which was held in Florida on Sept. 22 in honor of fellow Bachelor Nation member Tyler Cameron's late mom, Andrea Cameron. In a video shared by the Instagram account @bachelornation.scoop, Peter and Kelly can be seen dancing together.

The two reality stars separately posted photos of the night as well, with Peter sharing videos of himself, Kelly and friends to his Instagram Stories. He gushed, "Great night @tylercameron celebrating the @AndreaCCameronFoundation."

Kelly echoed Peter's sentiments, storying herself in a floor length red dress and a high ponytail. Although Peter was scarce on her feed, she included pictures of herself with Bachelor Nation member Kelsey Weier.

The exes also made headlines recently after being photographed together on Aug. 10, at a sporting event in Chicago for the first time since their breakup in December 2020.

In season 24 of the Bachelor, Peter sent home his ex, Kelley, before proposing to Hannah-Anne Slus. He later called off their engagement due to his feelings for another contestant, Madison Prewett.