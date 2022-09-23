See the Poolside Pic of KJ Apa and Clara Berry’s Baby Boy Sasha on His First Birthday

Clara Berry honored her baby boy Sasha, who she shares with KJ Apa, for his first birthday. Read Clara’s message about her "little Shashami."

Watch: KJ Apa Drinks Clara Berry's Breast Milk & Calls Her "Wife"

Sasha Vai Keneti Apa has one year under his belt.

Clara Berry celebrated her and KJ Apa's son Sasha for his first birthday with a sweet Sept. 23 Instagram post. For the occasion, Clara and the little one took pictures by the pool, including one where she swooped him up for a kiss.

The French model paired the pics with a message that read, "My precious little Shashami is 1 year old today."

One year ago, Clara announced Sasha's birth by declaring him, "a perfect perfection."

"Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September," she wrote in her Instagram post at the time. "I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love."

And since Sasha has arrived, KJ and Clara have both given plenty of glimpses into their first year of parenthood—which has included KJ reading a Dr. Suess book very enthusiastically and even drinking some of Clara's breast milk.

photos
Love Lives of Riverdale Stars

Allow us to explain: Back in October, KJ posted a video of himself pouring a splash of what appeared to be Clara's breast milk into his coffee. The Riverdale star then teased "Merci beaucoup," and took a sip.

He captioned the moment, "My wife is a milk machine and I love it."

Instagram

Now, KJ's use of the term "wife" didn't go unnoticed by fans. And when asked by E! News' Leanne Aguilera if he and Clara are married in an exclusive April interview, KJ noted that marriage is on his "radar."

Instagram

"Yeah, I mean, maybe I am married," he teased. "That's no one's business but mine, baby."

