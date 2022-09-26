Kevin McHale Gives an Update On a Potential Glee Revival

Watch : "Glee" Tragedies and the Cast's Unbreakable Bond

Don't Gleek out, but Kevin McHale is talking about a Glee reboot.

The actor, who played Artie Abrams on all six seasons of the Fox musical series and recently competed as Chick-Li-Fay on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, knows fans have been clamoring for an update on William McKinley High School's finest.

However, sorry Gleeks, the outlook doesn't sound particularly promising.

"I don't know if that would ever happen as a TV show or a reboot-type thing," McHale exclusively told E! News. "I don't think that would ever happen. Well, you know, until Ryan Murphy says so."

But don't get it twisted, McHale is adamant that the bond between he and most of his former Glee castmates is as strong as ever.

McHale said he sees Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel, "every couple of weeks" and McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang and also competed on the current season of Secret Celebrity Drag Race, recently announced a new joint podcast called And That's What You Really Missed, premiering Oct. 31.