Kenan Thompson Reveals the All That Sketches He Thinks Could Work on Saturday Night Live

Watch : Kenan Thompson Reveals How Far He'd Make It in Squid Game

Live from New York, it's...Earboy and Pizza Face?

Kenan Thompson, who enters his 20th season at Saturday Night Live when the legendary sketch show premieres Oct. 1 on NBC, has actually been in the sketch comedy game for even longer.

Thompson got his start on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That, which premiered in 1994, alongside names like Amanda Bynes, Lori Beth Denberg and Kel Mitchell, and created some indelible characters along the way.

So, which sketches does Thompson think might actually be able to work on Saturday Night Live, all these years later?

"I feel like Pierre Escargot could work, you know?" he told Entertainment Weekly Sept. 23. "Even if he slid out on the [Weekend] Update desk or something like that in the tub or something like that. That could be funny."

In the "Everyday French with Pierre Escargot" sketches, which became some of Thompson's most memorable during his five seasons on All That, he would sit in a bathtub wearing a rain jacket, say silly phrases in a fake French and then translate them in English.

And, of course, Thompson has hope that one of his most iconic sketches would translate.