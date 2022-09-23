The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Break Up 6 Months After Finale

Watch : The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard & Susie Evans Break Up

It's the end of their journey as a couple for Clayton Echard and Susie Evans.

The Bachelor Nation couple announced they are calling it quits just six months after revealing they were dating during The Bachelor season 26 finale. "With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways," the statement began. "For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly."

The exes continued, "We understand that there will likely be a lot of questions about this decision—social media is definitely a highlight reel and much of our experiences together we have kept private as I'm sure most can understand. But we will share this—although this last year together has brought us so much joy and so many laughs, there has also been a significant amount of pain."

Clayton and Susie, who had a rocky start during season 26 of the ABC dating show, expressed to their followers that the challenges ultimately became too much to over come, adding that they need to individually work on themselves.

"We know no healthy relationship comes without its struggles, but we've realized that we were not prepared for the external forces that hindered our ability to not only heal as individuals but also as a couple," the post continued. "We both are focused on continuing to work on ourselves, so we can be the best version of ourselves."