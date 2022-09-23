Meghan King and Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson Pack on the PDA During Steamy Night Out

What a rosy night in Las Vegas.
Before the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival kicked off on Sept. 23, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King and Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson met up at a podcast party at the Green Valley Ranch Resort & Casino, where a match made in reality TV heaven was made.
According to a source, iHeartRadio producers set them up for Meghan's Intimate Knowledge podcast. But after the pair started hanging out together, sparks began to fly with the duo kissing during the night.
"Meghan arrived hand-in-hand to Crazy Horse 3 alongside Mike Thursday night," a separate eyewitness exclusively shared with E! News. "They snuck off to a table in VIP and were all over each other all night. Meghan was sitting on Mike's lap the majority of the night. Mike was very touchy feely with her."
The eyewitness added that the pair left together holding hands and "seemed very into each other."
But before jumping to any conclusions, a third source said their journey may end here. "They are not dating," the insider shared. "They are just friends."
Meanwhile, Meghan shared snaps of her "new fave" to Instagram writing, "Look who I found at @iheartradio festival in Vegas!"
Back in 2019, fans first met Mike when he was a contestant on season 15 of The Bachelorette with Hannah Brown. Later that year, he returned for season six of Bachelor in Paradise, but remained single once leaving Mexico.
As for Meghan, a source confirmed she's no longer dating Trevor Colhoun. And after her divorces from Jim Edmonds in 2019 and Cuffe Biden Owens in December, the podcast host is trying to take a different approach to dating.
"I'm done putting relationships on social media," she told Tamron Hall on the Sept. 20 episode of The Tamron Hall Show. "I don't want to be defined by them. You Google my name and you see all these relationships, I'm done with that. I think, most of the time when I date, my life intimidates people."
E! News has reached out to Meghan and Mike's team for comment and hasn't heard back.