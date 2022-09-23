See Amal and George Clooney Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

George and Amal Clooney are fashion forward from dusk till dawn.
The couple were photographed walking hand-in-hand during a pair of outings in New York City, with each of them adding their own twist on night and day outfits.
For their Sept. 22 date night, Amal rocked her own version of the little black dress by wearing a sequined outfit accompanied by black heels with golden accents on the tips. he human rights lawyer sported an all-natural makeup look—complete with coral lipstick and light blush on her cheeks—kept her jewelry minimal, opting for dark statement earrings and a sleek black clutch.
The Ocean's Eleven actor, meanwhile, kept it casual with a blue-collared polo, light-washed denim jeans and white suede shoes. Like his wife, he laid back on jewelry, wearing a silver watch on his wrist only.
The following day, when the duo made their way to NYC's Moynihan Train Hall to catch the Amtrak train on Sept. 23, Amal swapped black for white as she wore a textured, bone-colored sleeveless dress with a turtleneck collar. She paired the dress with knee-high black leather boots, a white crossbody handbag and dark round sunglasses.
George wore a similar outfit from the night before, but this time, he accessorized with blue sunglasses and a black leather jacket.
These latest appearances, which include another head-turning look from Amal on Sept. 8, follow the lawyer's rare glimpse into her life with George—with whom she shares 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander—earlier this year.
"Marriage has been wonderful," she told Time in an interview published on March 2. "I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter."
"It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined," she continued. "I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother—this is how I get my balance."