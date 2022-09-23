See Amal and George Clooney Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

Watch : Amal Clooney Makes Stylish Appearance at the U.N.

George and Amal Clooney are fashion forward from dusk till dawn.

The couple were photographed walking hand-in-hand during a pair of outings in New York City, with each of them adding their own twist on night and day outfits.

For their Sept. 22 date night, Amal rocked her own version of the little black dress by wearing a sequined outfit accompanied by black heels with golden accents on the tips. he human rights lawyer sported an all-natural makeup look—complete with coral lipstick and light blush on her cheeks—kept her jewelry minimal, opting for dark statement earrings and a sleek black clutch.

The Ocean's Eleven actor, meanwhile, kept it casual with a blue-collared polo, light-washed denim jeans and white suede shoes. Like his wife, he laid back on jewelry, wearing a silver watch on his wrist only.

The following day, when the duo made their way to NYC's Moynihan Train Hall to catch the Amtrak train on Sept. 23, Amal swapped black for white as she wore a textured, bone-colored sleeveless dress with a turtleneck collar. She paired the dress with knee-high black leather boots, a white crossbody handbag and dark round sunglasses.