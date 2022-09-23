Proof Brian Austin Green’s 2-Month-Old Son Is His Mini-Me

Watch : Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Welcome BABY BOY!

Baby Zane has us seeing double.

Sharna Burgess, who welcomed her firstborn with Brian Austin Green on June 28, recently shared some footage of the little one to Instagram, and amongst all those sweet shots of Zane being kissed by his parents, fans couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance between the baby boy and his dad.

One user wrote under Sharna's Sept. 22 post, "He looks SO much like Brian." Meanwhile another dubbed Zane "Brian Austin Green 2.0!"

As for what Brian thinks? Just days after Zane was born, the actor exclusively told E! News that Zane is "a mixture of the two of us."

"Just like the other ones," Brian noted of his five children. "She has strong genes. I have strong genes. So apparently we're both mashed in there."

He is also father to Journey, 6, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 9 (whose mom is his ex-wife Megan Fox) and 20-year-old Kassius (whose mom is Vanessa Marcil).