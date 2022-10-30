Khloe Kardashian's Baby Boy Makes His Social Media Debut in the Cutest Way

"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me," Khloe said in a confessional during the premiere. "Every single day I've been feeling depressed and sad. And now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me."

As for where she stands with Tristan today? Well, she's simply focused on co-parenting. "I've always wanted two parents in the household helping raise the kids," she told pal Malika Haqq. "Sometimes we still just want the white house and the picket fence."

But at the end of the day, her two healthy kids are her dream come true. "Khloe is thrilled," a source previously told E! News. "She has wanted this for so long."

And seeing True adapt so well to being a big sister only makes her happier. "Khloe loves watching her and seeing her in this new role," the insider added. "She's so excited that she is finally a mom of two. She's in heaven with all of it and feels so blessed she was able to give True a sibling."