How to Watch All 20 Seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Peacock's got your weekend binge-watch plans covered.
Get ready to relive all your favorite Keeping Up With the Kardashians moments—from Kim Kardashian losing her diamond earring in the ocean to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's hilarious pranks—as all 20 seasons of the E! reality series are now available to stream on Peacock.
The show—which aired from 2007 to 2021—is among several series to make the move from Hulu to the NBCUniversal streamer this week. Among the new additions are Kylie Jenner's one-season reality series Life of Kylie, seasons 1-8 of Vanderpump Rules, the first 18 seasons of Top Chef and all eight seasons of NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Fans can also catch earlier seasons of Bravo's Real Housewives franchise on Peacock, including seasons 1-15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, seasons 1-12 of The Real Housewives of New York City and seasons 1-11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and more.
KUWTK's streaming move comes hot off the season two premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, which returned on Sept. 22. Much like the original series, the show continues to follow the daily lives of reality TV's most famous family.
With all that and more now available on Peacock, it's time to hit the couch and get streaming.
Read on to check out more shows streaming now on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)