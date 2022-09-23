Prada Kicks Off Spooky Season With a Terrifying Way to Wear False Lashes

Maybe the devil does wear Prada.
To debut its spring/summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week, the Italian label decided to tap into spooky season early, as models traipsed down the runway in terrifying fake lashes that completely covered their eyes.
The falsies were not only placed in a downward-facing direction but they were so long, they grazed the models' cheekbones, creating a dark shadow that only added to the creepy factor. If anything, they looked like haunted dolls or like spitting images of the girl from the 2004 horror flick, The Grudge.
While the models' eyes were most certainly attention-grabbing, the rest of their makeup was natural-looking—not a crazy lip, colorful eyeshadow or heavy contour in sight.
And makeup artist Pat McGrath intended for it to be that way.
"The eyes are draped with garments of custom faux lashes with intentional shape and placement," she told Vogue on Sept. 22. "Paired with undetectable radiant skin and a nude lip, this look redefines what it means to add a faux lash. Distinct drama—it is the perfect accessory for the collection."
As for the collection creative designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons presented on Sept. 22, it was more modern and a lot less macabre.
Bright watercolor patterns in shades of blue, orange and green were shown on the models, along with light and airy skirts, sweaters and dresses in see-through material.
Other creations looked utilitarian with its gray color scheme and structured silhouette.
According to Miuccia, the vision behind the collection was about life's realities.
"There is a sense of the life of women," she told Vogue in a statement. "Life and humanity crafts the clothes—not superficial embellishment, but traces of living, leaving marks. This idea of clothes shaped by humanity excites us."
Even though Prada's runway show may incite nightmares, at least they're giving you something to dream about.