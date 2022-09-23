King Charles III's New Portrait Features Photograph of Parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Victoria Jones/PA Media

Charles was formally proclaimed as the new monarch two days later, and a state funeral was held in London on Sept. 19 after a national mourning period.

As a tribute, His Majesty left a handwritten note atop of his mother's casket as it was carried into Westminster Abbey. He also requested a funeral wreath made of flowers from Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House, as well as foliage such as rosemary and myrtle to honor Elizabeth's marriage to Philip, who died in 2021 at age 99.

"Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen—my beloved Mother—was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother," Charles said in his first public speech as King on Sept. 9. "Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."