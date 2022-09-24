Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Sale: Kiss It Better With These 50% Off Deals

This whipped oil body cream is formulated tropical butters and oils to deeply condition your skin with long-lasting hydration that never feels sticky. If you love the product and want to keep buying it, you can just get the refill, which saves you some money instead of buying a whole new body cream.

A Fenty Beauty shopper raved, "Rihanna ought to be ashamed of herself for making a product this good! Baby girl snapped with this one! I used this for the first time and my skin was in heaven! It was moisturizing, rich and creamy. It wasn't too greasy and was instantly absorbed. A little went a long way! I love it!"

Another fan of the product shared, "My daughter told me to try this product. I've tried similar products but never liked them because they were too heavy and greasy/sticky feeling. I LOVE BUTTA DROP. The texture is so creamy. There oils and creams make my skin feel soft and smooth. There is no greasy or sticky feeling. It is the best body cream I've ever used. That's saying a lot because I'm 70 year old."