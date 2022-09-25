The Most Unexpected Breakups: Celebrity Marriages That Ended After Decades

Watch : Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Divorce After 25 Years

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary expressing the utmost optimism.

"There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25!" Stallone wrote on Instagram May 17. On her end, Flavin noted, "Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together."

Instead, she filed for divorce in August. (And deleted that anniversary post.)

"I love my family," Stallone stated Aug. 24. "We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues." He's shared nothing but glowing sentiments about the mother of his three daughters since, and that somewhat cryptic first comment has led hopeful fans to wonder if perhaps their differences are reconcilable. (And his anniversary sentiments remain live.)

Still, what a jarring reminder that even the long celebrity marriages we tend to treat as givens could go at any time.