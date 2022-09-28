BravoCon 2022's Watch What Happens Live Lineups Revealed

BravoCon just got a whole lot better.
Andy Cohen is set to host five episodes of his late night show Watch What Happens Live at the can't-miss fan event, and E! News can now exclusively reveal the themes for each episode (which will air the following week after BravoCon!).
Up first on Oct. 14 is Andy's Legends Ball, which will honor the most iconic, jaw-dropping moments and talent throughout Bravo's history. More than 100 Bravolebs(!) will come together for the WWHL episode, meaning it's sure to be one for the books.
The fun continues with two WWHL events on both Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. Over the course of the weekend, fans can expect to see a fun mix of Bravolebrity tea spillers and bone collectors, several iconic dynamic duos and so much more. As Andy himself put it, "These shows are going to be too hot to handle! Big laughs, big drama, and big fun!"
Get all the details on each of BravoCon's special Watch What Happens Live episodes below.
Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. (Airs Sunday, Oct. 16)
LEGENDS BALL: Sponsored by Lay's and State Farm
A night of elegance kicking off a week of WWHL at BravoCon shows, this is an hour-long special featuring all BravoCon talent.
Saturday, Oct. 15
7 p.m. - CHARMING HOUSE RULES (Airs Thursday, Oct. 20)
Cast members from Southern Charm, Summer House, Winter House and Vanderpump Rules will share one stage together.
10 p.m. - DYNAMIC DUOS (Airs Monday, Oct. 17)
Several BFFs, mother-daughter duos, couples and more will come together as WWHL celebrates Bravolebrity pairs.
Sunday, Oct. 16
7 p.m. - ANDY'S MYSTERY DOOR: Sponsored by Bud Light Seltzer (Airs Tuesday, Oct. 18)
A show full of the "Loudest Flavors Ever" and surprises for the fans, where Andy will have different Bravolebrities appear at his "door" through the course of the show.
10 p.m. - THE READING ROOM (Airs Wednesday, Oct. 19)
WWHL will welcome fun mix of Bravolebrity tea spillers and bone collectors behind some of the most iconic one-liners.
Read on for the full lineup of stars attending BravoCon below. Then, check out the complete schedule of parties, panels and events to come here.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)