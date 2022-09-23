KTLA's Mark Mester Fired After On-Air Reaction to Co-Anchor Lynette Romero's Departure

Watch : Cussing News Anchor Explains Flub

The local news anchors are now making national news.

E! News can confirm Mark Mester is no longer employed by KTLA. The news comes less than a week after he criticized on-air how the Southern California station went about his co-anchor and close friend Lynette Romero's sudden departure.

"I want to start off by offering an apology to you," Mester told viewers Sept. 17 while anchoring the KTLA weekend morning show. "What the viewers experienced was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate and I'm so sorry. I also want to say sorry to Lynette Romero because Lynette, I love you so much. You literally are my best friend. You do not deserve what happened to you."

KTLA would not comment on the reason behind Mester's termination.

So what happened to Romero? On Sept. 14, KTLA anchor Sam Rubin surprised viewers when he announced her departure after more than two decades with the station.