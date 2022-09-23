Book Your Reservations Now: Here's When The White Lotus is Checking Back In

HBO's high-stakes dramedy The White Lotus finally has a premiere date. Find out when to book your reservation for The White Lotus here.

The White Lotus is now taking reservations. 

Fresh off its 10 Emmy wins, the hit HBO dramedy officially has a premiere date for season two. The second chapter of the anthology series, which is set to follow guests of an exclusive Sicilian resort, will be coming back Oct. 30. 

While most of the cast was nominated for Emmys for season one, the only star who's set to return for the next installment is Jennifer Coolidge, reprising her role as the messy socialite Tanya McQuoidInstead, new cast members include Divergent star Theo James, Parks and Recreation comedian Aubrey Plaza and The Bold Type's Meghann Fahy

And while the second chapter will be taking place at another White Lotus resort location, don't expect a repeat of the same events from season one. 

"What I'm really proud of in season two is it's a completely different idea," executive producer David Bernad told The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 15. "Season one is very specific to Hawaii. Season two is very specific to Sicily and the issues that are going on—the cultural, thematic ideas of Sicily are obviously much different than Hawaii."

photos
The White Lotus: Season 2 Details

Bernad added while there's a different "vibe" to season two, it still tells a "moral tale" and it "feels in the same DNA" as the first one. Plus, he confirmed that the same music composer, Cristobal Tapia de Veer, is back for this upcoming chapter, meaning we're already preparing ourselves for all of those anxiety-inducing drum beats. 

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Watch all the drama unfold when season two of The White Lotus premieres Oct. 30 on HBO. For more important premiere dates, click here

