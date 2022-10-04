All the Off-Screen Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Drama to Catch Up on Before the Finale

Catch up with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' off-screen happenings—from Garcelle Beauvais' #BookGate to Kathy Hilton going after Lisa Rinna on social media—ahead of season 12's finale.

On Real Housewives, the drama continues long after the cameras stop rolling.

Take The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, for example. Season 12 of the Bravo series saw Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung MinkoffKathy HiltonDiana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino deliver plenty of memorable moments on the show, but also a fair share off-screen in the form of shady tweets and off-handed remarks in interviews.  

If you've been unable to keep up, don't worry—we've rounded up everything you need to know just in time for the season 12 finale on Oct. 5 (and the highly-anticipated reunion to follow). 

Keep reading to go inside the feud that formed between Garcelle and Erika courtesy of a back-and-forth on Instagram, discover the reason Dorit went off on one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, hear why Sutton came to Kathy's defense and so much more. 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 finale airs Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kathy Causes a Social Media Stir

An RHOBH cast trip to Aspen, Colorado commenced in February, but as we now know, this was no typical vacation. Kathy Hilton told E! News that the group "did have some squabbles," and at one point, several of the ladies straight-up left her sister Kyle Richards' rental property.

Then, one night, Kathy found herself alone in the house and scared, so she left a comment on her husband Rick Hilton's since-deleted Instagram post: "Please call me I need to get out of here now!!!!!"

Screenshots of the comment quickly went viral on social media; however, Kathy insisted that she was just frightened after losing her phone and everyone leaving. Lisa Rinna has a different side of the story, though.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
#BookGate

The RHOBH trailer became a point of contention for Erika and Garcelle Beauvais when the latter used a particular snippet from it—she could be seen telling Erika, "I don't have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own"—to promote her new memoir, Love Me as I Am. To tie in the book, Garcelle then wrote, "You know how else you can look bad all on your own? By not pre-ordering your copy of #LoveMeAsIAm before it comes out on Tuesday."

This clearly didn't sit well with Erika, as she documented herself throwing the book in the trash on Instagram. 

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Kyle vs. Garcelle

In an April 13 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Garcelle revealed where she stands with some of her RHOBH co-stars, including Kathy (who seemed to be at odds with several Housewives in the aforementioned season 12 trailer, including her very own sister, Kyle). Asked by Andy Cohen if she and Kathy are currently closer than Kathy and Kyle, Garcelle responded: "Absolutely." 

Kyle admitted to being "shocked" by the comment during an Amazon Live stream the following day. "I mean, this is someone who has known my sister for two seasons on a reality show," she said of Garcelle. "Kathy was barely even on last season because she was busy with Paris' wedding. [Garcelle] is comparing knowing someone from a reality show for a couple seasons to a lifetime of being sisters, regardless if Kathy and I are having an issue right now or not."

Garcelle later told E! News that she reached out to Kyle that same day "and apologized if I hurt her feelings. I felt really bad."

Getty Images
Sutton Sounds Off on Rumors About Kathy

In May, Sutton addressed the long-swirling rumor that Kathy had called Sutton's assistant, Josh, a homophobic slur while filming season 12. "I don't read a lot of stuff, and so I miss a lot," Sutton said. "But when I saw that about Josh, that's going to make me not happy because untruths need to be squashed. And no one ever said that."

Bella Marie Adams
A Friendship in Trouble

Garcelle, Crystal and Sutton were shaping up to be RHOBH's new dream team, but the trio encountered trouble mid-season. Though they made up after the fact, Garcelle told E! News that "in re-watching it, new feelings emerge." 

"New cuts are open," she added. "And so it's hard because you do it, and sometimes you resolve things, and then you watch it back, and it's like, 'Oh?' So I think that's what's happening to a lot of us."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo, Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal
Diana Sounds Off on Garcelle

After Garcelle called co-star Diana Jenkins "uneducated" on Watch What Happens Live, the newbie took to Instagram to list her charitable efforts. "Dear Garcelle, next time you go on national television why don't you educate viewers on how many times I went to Haiti," Diana wrote. "Your home country." She then proceeded to talk about the millions of dollars she said she's donated to various causes over the years. 

Presley Ann/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Michael Kovac/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kyle, Erika and Dorit Face Social Media Backlash

After a sneak peek of RHOBH's July 6 episode hit social media, several fans were upset with Erika for berating Garcelle's 14-year-old son Jax, telling him to "get the f--k out" of his mom's birthday party. Dorit Kemsley and Kyle also came under fire as they could be seen laughing at Erika's behavior in the same clip. Kyle took to social media on July 5, claiming that she wasn't laughing about Erika cursing Jax out but rather Erika's "drunken, ridiculous behavior."

Getty Images
Kyle Clears the Air Again

The same sneak peek clip showed Kyle accusing Sutton of lying about her two previous miscarriages, which prompted Kyle to once again take to social media to explain herself. "I had obviously had a few drinks and didn't express myself clearly and I was disappointed in the way I handled myself altogether," Kyle wrote in an Instagram Story. "I immediately called Sutton and apologized to her. I consider Sutton a close friend and care about her a lot." 

Kyle said that Sutton accepted her apology and they have since moved on.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic, Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Dorit Slams Rumors of an Affair With Mauricio Umansky

One-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey shared a speculative post alleging that Dorit and Kyle's husband, Mauricio Umansky, were romantically intertwined, prompting a strong rebuttal from Dorit. "Is something wrong with you woman?" she commented on Dana's Instagram post, which featured a fake movie poster for An Affair to Remember with an edited photo of Dorit and Mauricio. "Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do? You're definitely one of the thirstiest people I've ever seen, I guess it's just as simple as that?" Read the full response here

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Garcelle's Son Becomes a Target for Online Hate

After Garcelle's son Jax, who had been on the receiving end of hateful comments on social media—some from those who claim to be fans of RHOBH—the network issued a statement condemning the cruel behavior.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images, Rich Polk/Getty Images
Kathy Goes After Lisa on Social Media

On the show, Lisa accused Kathy of having a meltdown and allegedly insulting Kyle and other RHOBH cast members. There's no footage of the supposed events—not that viewers have seen, at least—but Lisa said the apparent breakdown was so dramatic she has "PTSD." 

Kathy denied Lisa's version of the story and subsequently took to social media to throw shade at her accusations. Among Kathy's many Instagram stories was a clip posted by a fan of Lisa and Kim Richards' infamous Amsterdam dinner fight on RHOBH season five. "Lisa Rinna is talking? I think she forgot about all the stuff SHE HAS DONE," read the post, complete with a teacup emoji.

