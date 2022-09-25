Watch: JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair CHOPPED OFF by GF Avery Cyrus
The biggest trend for fall? Changing up your signature look.
Several stars showed off major hair transformations this week, including Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, who shaved his head, and Bachelor Nation alum Blake Horstmann, who is now rocking platinum blonde locks after losing a bet. Plus, JoJo Siwa is sporting a pixie cut —trimmed by her girlfriend Avery Cyrus, and Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell is now a redhead.
Finally, Kaley Cuoco was ready for "a change," trying out a new color and cut, and we wonder what Lady Whistledown would have to say about Phoebe Dynevor's wispy bangs.
Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...
