Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

JoJo Siwa

Another month, another hair transformation for the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star.

Siwa unveiled her latest look in a Sept. 22 TikTok, revealing that her girlfriend Avery Cyrus was the person responsible for her new pixie cut. In the video, the 19-year-old is sitting inside her walk-in closet as Cyrus snips off "big chunks" of her blonde locks.

"I was very scared every single time, but you know what? It's eventually gotta get there," Siwa joked. "We just kept going." While the haircut was "a little janky" at first, Siwa said, "in the end, it turned out amazing."

In another post, Siwa commended Cyrus' skills, writing, "I wasn't sure how it was gonna turn out… BUT IM SO HAPPY AVERY CRUSHED ITTTTTT."