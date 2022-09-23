Why John Boyega Thinks Prince William and Prince Harry's Star Wars Cameo Was Really Cut

The Force wasn't with Prince William and Prince Harry.
John Boyega who starred in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, recently spoke about the brothers' cameos in 2017's The Last Jedi, sharing his thoughts about why the royals didn't make it into the film's final cut.
"I'm sure they had their reasons," The Woman King actor said on Watch What Happens Live on Sept. 21. "I don't know, I don't know maybe the royal family was just 'nah, keep them out of the Star Wars universe.'"
Boyega, who spilled on the royal Star Wars cameos after receiving questions from WWHL callers, told Andy Cohen that the brothers were set to play Stormtroopers in the film, prompting the host to suggest viewers would have missed the cameos anyway, noting, "But we never would have known [who they were] because they were in Stormtrooper costumes."
However, the actor disagreed. Boyega replied, "There's something about royalty. It just seeped out of the suits." He also remarked that everyone knew it was the princes underneath the helmets when they walked on set.
However, the mysterious Star Wars cameo wasn't the only pressing royal question from WWHL, as Boyega was asked which of the brothers he thinks is cooler. And the Breaking actor did not hold back. Laughing, he said, "I definitely think it was Harry. Harry is, you know, Harry is just more casual, isn't he?"
While Harry and William didn't make it into the final version of The Last Jedi, they still join a long list of celebrities donning the iconic Stormtrooper suits in secret Star Wars cameos, including James Bond's Daniel Craig, Tom Hardy, Ed Sheeran, Stephen Colbert and celebrity chef Jaime Oliver.
The Star Wars franchise, as Boyega joked, is "wide open for everybody. You want to do a cameo, just show up—it's a block party, that's just how it goes."