How Lamar Odom Is Teaching His Kids to Learn From His Mistakes

Lamar Odom looks at his past ups and downs not only as teachable moments for his kids but also as an opportunity to build stronger relationships.
"Be easy, honest and transparent," the dad of Destiny Odom, 24, and Lamar Odom Jr., 20, exclusively told E! News of his sage advice, "and bond with them."
And even the smallest activities an make a huge impact.
"Me and Destiny, we took a walk yesterday, and it was really cool," he shared. "Just spend as much time with them."
It's a sentiment Destiny certainly echoed.
"I've learned to keep going and to keep fighting," she told E! News. "He's such a fighter, he is so strong. So many tales of what to do and not to do, but I'm so proud of him."
With Destiny recently moving back into her dad's L.A. home, it looks like the father-daughter duo has plenty of opportunities to bond.
"The first rule is no boys," Lamar joked, before adding, "We can be on Mars and I'd be good with that. Just having her next to me as much as possible is like a dream come true."
Another dream that's becoming a reality? Lamar will be cheering on Destiny as she makes her modeling debut Sept. 24 at the Couture Fighting Cancer's 2nd Annual Fashion Show at MainRo in Los Angeles, which is being presented by Winnie Stackz and Hair Queen LA.
And Destiny's runway debut couldn't be more fitting.
"Fashion's always been an innate sense, so connecting with this show made sense," she said. "I have connections to cancer, my grandmother passed from it, my dad's mother and my uncle got it."
To prepare for the event, Destiny is putting her best face forward, getting an AquaGold facial (with her father, of course) from Dr. David Sadaat, and a lash lift and brow laminate by Emily Phelps.
And while Destiny is inspired by supermodel legends like Naomi Campbell and Iman, she's ready to break some glass ceilings of her own: "I'm trying to build my own path and don't want to be boxed in."
Having Lamar by her side during this significant career milestone makes it all the more special, as she put it, "I'm having fun spending time with my dad."