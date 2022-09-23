Khloe Kardashian "Still Crying" After Daughter True Thompson's First Day of Pre-K

Watch : Inside True Thompson's ADORABLE Cat-Themed Birthday Party

True Thompson has officially become a student.

Almost two months after Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's eldest became a big sister—the exes welcomed their son via surrogate in August—the 4-year-old had her first official day of preschool on Sept. 22. The Kar-Jenners always know how to make the most of any occasion, and Khloe went all out to celebrate her daughter's big day.

The Kardashians star surprised True with a colorful balloon display by Balloon & Paper and The Creative Heart Studio, which featured multi-color pencils spilling out into a stream of balloons. Other balloons on the display read, "First Day Of," and was topped off by a pencil decal that said "Pre-K."

The milestone was a bittersweet one for Khloe, though. "I'm still crying that she's in school," she commented on an Instagram post of the inflatable creation. "Thank you for making this day so special."

True isn't the only Kardashian grandchild who's started the school year, as Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream—whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna—began kindergarten on Aug. 30.