Noah Cyrus Joined by Billy Ray Cyrus on Emotional Song About Her Addiction Battle

She noted that she "finally had a moment of clarity" after the death of her grandmother, mom—Tish Cyrus' mother, Loretta Finley—in 2020. "When she died, I wanted to be there for my mom, but was so emotionally and physically gone. I felt an enormous amount of guilt and the whole situation made me re-assess a lot of my decisions the past few years."

Noah added, "Around the same time, I got out of my toxic relationship."

She reflected on that relationship in the May single "Mr. Percocet," which she revealed on Twitter was inspired by her "really turbulent and confusing" romance with a partner who "also struggled with substance abuse."

The "July" singer said that after their breakup, she "weighed out my options—life or death."

She added, "I wanted to find purpose and hope. So, I chose life. I called everyone I needed to and asked for help. I did the work to get off the pills. December 15, 2022 will be my 2nd year anniversary."

The singer, who plans to embark on a tour starting Oct. 4, concluded her statement on a hopeful note, sharing, "I'm experiencing happiness and joy for the first time since I was a little kid."