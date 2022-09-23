Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Says She's "Choosing Gratitude" Amid Her Grieving Process

Kelly Rizzo is reflecting on her grieving process.
The wife of late actor Bob Saget shared how she's handled the loss of her husband, who passed away in February 2022. The Full House star was found dead in his Florida hotel room, and authorities later confirmed the cause of death was head trauma.
Kelly's has been processing Bob's sudden death in "ebbs and flows," telling E! News that her grief is "ever changing."
"You can think you're doing better one moment, and then all of a sudden, you have a week where it just comes crashing down on you and it surprises the hell out of you," she said at the red carpet for Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget on Sept. 21. "You're like 'Whoa, I thought it was doing better. Where did that come from?'"
The Eat Travel Rock host said that nowadays, she copes through her loss by "choosing to be happy."
As Kelly told E! News, "I'm choosing gratitude and being grateful for the time we had together versus feeling sad that our time was cut short."
Her advice to those struggling with their own loss is to recognize that the healing journey comes in phases.
"Knowing they can get to that place of feeling better, that it's going to pass," she said at the event, which benefited the Scleroderma Research Foundation. "The grief was going to pass. It's gonna be like a wave. It comes in, washes over you, and then it passes and then you feel better."
Kelly also took time to thank John Mayer, John Stamos and Jess Ross for the support they've showed her since day one, as well as their love for Bob's daughters Aubrey, 35, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, who he shares with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.
"They've showed up for me and Bob's family, his girls, and I can't imagine not having the support system," she said. "They've been everywhere."