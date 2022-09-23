JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair Chopped Off by Girlfriend Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa underwent a major hair transformation courtesy of her girlfriend Avery Cyrus. Check out her new pixie cut.

By Gabrielle Chung Sep 23, 2022 2:12 AMTags
HairCouplesCelebritiesJojo Siwa
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa is going back to short hair like a boomerang. 

On Sept. 22, the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star revealed that she's cut her long blonde locks once again—this time with help from her girlfriend, Avery Cyrus. In a video posted to TikTok, the 19-year-old sat inside her walk-in closet as Avery, 22, began snipping off "big chunks" her tresses with a pair of scissors.

"I was very scared every single time, but you know what? It's eventually gotta get there," JoJo quipped. "We just kept going."

While her haircut was looking a "little janky" at first, the Dance Moms alum said Avery was able to even it out and "in the end, it turned out amazing."

The results? A chic pixie cut similar to the one she rocked this spring. According to JoJo, the entire process took three hours.

"I wasn't sure how it was gonna turn out… BUT IM SO HAPPY AVERY CRUSHED ITTTTTT," she captioned the montage of her hair transformation. The "Boomerang" singer added in another post, "HAPPY GIRL BACK WITH SHORTIE HAIRRRRR!!!!!"

photos
JoJo Siwa Through the Years

JoJo's fresh 'do comes more than a week after she and Avery went public with their relationship. On Sept. 13, JoJo posted a video of herself sharing a kiss with the TikToker during a date at Chuck E. Cheese, writing in the caption, "Happiest girl." 

TikTok

Trending Stories

1

Riverdale’s Ryan Grantham Gets Life in Prison for Killing Mom

2

Coco Austin & Ice-T's 6-Year-Old Bathes in Sink Before Fashion Show

3
Exclusive

Why It's Hard for Lamar Odom to Watch Khloe on The Kardashians

The duo went on to make their first red carpet appearance as a couple during the opening night of the Jagged Little Pill musical on Sept. 15. For the occasion, Avery showed some love to the Siwa family by sporting a T-shirt from XOMG POP—the teen pop group JoJo and her mom, Jessalynn Siwa, helped form.

So, how is Avery liking her girlfriend's new look? As JoJo told a fan shortly following her makeover, "She likes my long hair and my shortie hair!!!"

Scroll on to see more celeb hair transformations.

BRAVO, Getty Images
Shay Mitchell

"And we did it," Shay Mitchell posted on Instagram Stories on Sept. 21, sharing a close-up video of her fiery red hair transformation. "Jesus [Guerrero] talented at so many things and now that I know he can do color like this."

 

Twitter, Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Patrick Dempsey

The Grey's Anatomy alum debuted platinum blonde hair when he was honored as a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo on Sept. 9, 2022. According to the actor, he bleached his hair for a role in Michael Mann's Ferrari movie.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Instagram
Jason Momoa

The Aquaman star documented his haircut in a Sept. 5, 2022 video in which he spoke to his followers about cutting single-use plastics out of their lives. 

Shutterstock; Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things actress unveiled a dramatic chin-length bob while attending the 2022 Samsung Galaxy Creators Lounge Event in New York City on Aug. 10.

Instagram
Ireland Baldwin

"Don't tell me I won't do something because I will. buzzed by @hairmettle," the model, daughter of Alec Baldwin and ex-wife Kim Basinger, wrote on Instagram in August 2022.

Her mom commented, "This is my baby… Don't tell her not to do something……. because she will……i'm a witness to that and have been for many years… Simply beautiful."

Her uncle Billy Baldwin wrote, "Wow… love it !!!"

Shutterstock
Halle Berry

After sporting blonde highlights, the Monster Ball star dyed her naturally curly hair purple and attended an August 2022 boxing match, where she debuted her knockout style.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Twitter
Doja Cat

The "Say So" singer debuted her brand new buzzcut during an Aug. 4 Instagram Live. "I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway," she shared. "I don't like having hair. I never liked having hair."

Instagram
Karol G

"Two weeks of being in love with seeing myself in the mirror and not being able to show it," Karol G wrote on an Aug. 1 Instagram post to unveil her fiery new 'do. "So, when you see me in the streets and say: 'EaAaaa Maria BebEee that red hair looks gorgeous on you.'"

 

Getty Images, Instagram
Maisie Williams

Winter is coming (well, in a few months anyway) but the Game of Thrones star's new 'do is here. Williams revealed her fresh buzzcut on Instagram in July 2022.

WireImage / Instagram
KJ Apa

The Riverdale star stunned fans when he shaved off his signature red hair in July 2022.

Getty Images / Instagram
Lily James

After spending most of the year sporting dark hair, Lily James showed off her blonde locks in a series of Instagram Stories shared in July 2022.

Instagram
Zayn Malik

The One Direction alum debuted his pink hair on Instagram in a July 2022 selfie.

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star shared a selfie of herself with bangs to Instagram in July. Although, the look was only temporary.

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
Joey King

The actress debuted a major makeover at the Berlin premiere of Bullet Train on July 19, in which she dyed her hair bright pink and rocked an edgy bob.

Instagram
Halsey

The "So Good" singer got into a '90s vibe and recently debuted a blonde mullet.

Getty Images/Instagram
Dua Lipa

The pop star recently showed off her bright hot pink hairdo for her latest Puma collaboration, in which her hairstylist, Chris Appletondubbed, "Candy crush pink."

Instagram, Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ariana Grande

As she prepares to play Glinda the Good Witch in the film adaptation of the Broadway play Wicked, the singer and actress posted this photo of herself rocking blonde locks.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images; BACKGRID
Chris Pine

The actor was seen sporting a full beard and long, shaggy blonde hair as part of his role in the upcoming film Poolman.  

MWP / BACKGRID/ Getty Images
Kristen Stewart

For her role in the upcoming romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding, the actress chopped her locks into an edgy mullet style.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, Instagram
Tom Brady

The quarterback rocked red and orange hair as part of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's Cut and Color for a Cure event on June 8.

Instagram; The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Machine Gun Kelly

MGK calls himself "the Blonde Don" on Instagram, but in early June, he rocked a hot pink hair style to lunch with Megan Fox.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Cole Sprouse

Jughead, is that you? The Riverdale actor debuted a shockingly scraggly new look on Instagram in May 2022, perhaps for a not-yet-announced film or series project.

Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

Kim has also dyed her dark hair blond many times over the years, most recently in May 2022 for the Met Gala, where she channeled Marilyn Monroe.

Getty Images,Backgrid
Pete Davidson

The former SNL star has dyed his brown hair blond several times over the years, most recently in May 2022, matching his girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Shutterstock, Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
Zendaya

The actress was spotted with a shorter cut while on the set of her new tennis movie Challengers in Lynn, Massachusetts on May 19, 2022.

Mike Marsland/WireImage, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Kit Harington

The Game of Thrones alum debuted his clean-shaven look at The Time Traveler's Wife New York premiere on May 11.

Instagram
Chris Evans

The actor recently shaved off the mustache he sported for his role as a villainous CIA agent in Netflix's spy thriller The Gray Man.

Getty Images for Nickelodeon/Instagram
JoJo Siwa

"Mayyyyy have done something todayyyy," the social media star wrote while teasing her new 'do.

JC Olivera/Getty Images, Instagram
Kris Jenner

Have you been keeping up with the momager's look? Kris revealed her new 'do on Instagram in April 2022.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, TikTok
Selena Gomez

Look at her now. The singer debuted her new bangs on TikTok after she finished filming season two of Only Murders in the Building in late March 2022.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Riverdale’s Ryan Grantham Gets Life in Prison for Killing Mom

2

Coco Austin & Ice-T's 6-Year-Old Bathes in Sink Before Fashion Show

3
Exclusive

Why It's Hard for Lamar Odom to Watch Khloe on The Kardashians

4
Exclusive

The E! News Cover Story: Elizabeth Chambers Is Ready to Comment

5
Exclusive

How Behati Prinsloo Is Reacting to Adam Levine's Behavior