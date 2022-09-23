My Hands Were So Dry I Scratched My Cheek Washing My Face Until I Found This $8 Cream

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I talk a lot with my hands and I've been getting biweekly manicures for as long as I can remember. I'm very self-conscious when I wave, shake hands, and pose for photos because I've been bothered by my dry, cracked hands. When you're embarrassed by dry skin, it's so hard not to think about other people's silent reactions. It got to a point where I would see post-proposal photos showcasing an engagement ring and immediately think "I could never take a photo like this" because of my dry skin and I am so single that this is silly to worry about. I've tried so many creams, oils, balms, hot wax treatments, and special soaps that supposedly don't dry out your hands.
When I go to the nail salon, my manicurist often greets me with "it's not as bad as last time," while she examined my hands. Without saying much else, I knew exactly what she was referring to, my dry, peeling skin. It got so bad that I actually left a visible scratch on my cheek while I was washing my face. Eventually, I bought O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream for Extremely Dry, Cracked Hands. I figured I might as well try it since it's only $8. Plus, it has 64,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
When I got the cream in the mail, I was disappointed before I even opened it because it's a small container. However, I soon realized that a little bit goes a long way. I just needed the tiniest bit of product to see a near-immediate difference. The cream absorbs very quickly too, which is nice since I don't want to waste my time waiting around for moisturizer to do its thing.
If you've tried everything to no avail, give this hand cream a shot. A little bit goes a long way and it's been such a game-changer for me.
O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream for Extremely Dry, Cracked Hands
A little bit of this goes a long way. This cream is super concentrated and it absorbs quickly.
If you're not quite ready to shop, check out these reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream Reviews
A shopper declared, "In my opinion the best heavy duty cracked skin healing lotion on the market. Most damage is repaired in 4 days or less. Pain gone in 1 day or less. It is a bit waxy, but well worth in inconvenience. My wife is in full agreement as well."
Another claimed, "This is the only moisturizer that has worked for me. As an elementary school teacher I wash my hands much more than the average person. They are frequently dry and cracked. This is the only thing that has actually restored my cracked dry skin. I apply consistently before bed every night. Does the trick."
Someone else explained, "I have extremely sensitive skin and eczema that flares up frequently on my hands since I work in clay. I love this product because it doesn't irritate my skin when I apply it, it doesn't stay greasy, and actually helps clear up the dry skin and eczema."
An Amazon customer said, "Best hand lotion ever. Fantastic for dry fingertips. You can see the difference is as little as two days."
A fan of the product shared, "Works just as advertised. My right hand had several dry patches of skin due to possible eczema and this stuff smoothened the skin completely in just 2 nights. I recommend."
"This stuff is worth it's weight in gold. I had tried so many things for my hands for months and nothing made any effect to improve my hands whatsoever. I would go outside and my hands would be fine and after 5 minutes they would start to bleed. Then I bought this stuff and literally overnight my hands were so much better. I wish I would have taken a picture of the progression, but it only took 3 days with a very light amount of cream completely turn things around. I'm still using this a few nights a week but the cream goes so far and works so well," a shopper reviewed.
Another customer wrote, "This truly moisturized my hands. When you rub it on it feels very thin, like water. Once it is rubbed in your hands feel hydrated. There is no greasy feel at all. I love this cream!"
If you are looking for more great products, here are the most popular Amazon acne treatments.