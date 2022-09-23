Why Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says Her Esophagus “Feels Like Hot Lava”

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion

Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy cravings have had a peculiar effect.

The former model—who announced she was pregnant in August—revealed one surprising part of her pregnancy that came with Chrissy's recent eating habits.

"My esophagus feels like hot lava is brewing," she wrote in a Sept. 23 Instagram post, alongside a photo of her and husband John Legend. "And I have no one to blame but myself and the entire frozen food section of instacart."

Chrissy's admission comes just a day after she shared another photo on Instagram depicting one of her recent guilty-pleasure meals that's all too relatable.