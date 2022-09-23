Why Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says Her Esophagus “Feels Like Hot Lava”

Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy cravings have had a peculiar effect.
The former model—who announced she was pregnant in August—revealed one surprising part of her pregnancy that came with Chrissy's recent eating habits.
"My esophagus feels like hot lava is brewing," she wrote in a Sept. 23 Instagram post, alongside a photo of her and husband John Legend. "And I have no one to blame but myself and the entire frozen food section of instacart."
Chrissy's admission comes just a day after she shared another photo on Instagram depicting one of her recent guilty-pleasure meals that's all too relatable.
In the snap, the Cravings author's belly bump is seen next to a bag of crackers and a can of Easy Cheese, as she wrote, "comical at this point."
Pregnancy side effects aside, Chrissy—who shares daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with John—recently revealed her hope to continue expanding her family with the singer.
Celebrating her 9th wedding anniversary with John, she hinted at making "more babies" with her husband.
"Happy anniversary to my absolute best friend and lover and partner in life," she wrote in a Sept. 14 post. "Thank you for being with me through all my mistakes, my ups and downs, my heartaches, for growing with me, for raising babies with me who are my proudest gifts."
She added, "We have created the most wonderful life together and all I want to do for the rest of my life is watch you make the world better, feed people, bring people joy, make more babies and kiss on your old and gray face one day."