The Voice Preview: Contestant Andrew Igbokidi Wows the Judges With Billie Eilish Cover

The competition on The Voice is hotter than ever.
Coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and first-timer Camila Cabello have begun to assemble their teams on season 22 of the NBC series. And in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Sept. 26 blind auditions, they each find the kind of singer they're looking for in contestant Andrew Igbokidi.
The 22-year-old dazzles the panel with his rendition of Billie Eilish's "when the party's over," managing to turn all four of the coaches' chairs around. Immediately after his performance, Gwen begins her pitch to the young singer.
"There's so many people that are so talented with vocal acrobatics and runs, but the way that you made them very emotional, I saw all that," she tells him, adding that he now gets to share his talent with the world on the show.
"I've been doing this a long time," she continues. "I'm in a place in my life where I just want to help people, so I would love to be your coach."
Just as John begins to recruit Andrew, Camila butts in to note that he was the last of them to turn his chair around. He defends himself by saying, "When I make a decision, I make it with conviction."
Putting his co-star's comments aside, John continues to ask Andrew about himself. The Nigerian, Arkansas native shares that he's been applying to medical schools, and has even been accepted into four different ones.
However, he is just as passionate about building a career in the music industry, telling the judges, "I really feel like this is my chance to pursue it."
Camila thinks the best way for him to achieve his musical dreams is by joining her team. After all, she was once a contestant on a singing competition show herself, as she got her start with the girl group Fifth Harmony on The X-Factor in 2012.
But Blake also has something in common with Andrew. "If it's not country, I always stick out like a sore thumb down here because it's like, ‘Why would I go with the country guy?'" he tells the contestant. "And my answer to that is 'cause you live in Arkansas, you're country, too."
The choice is not an easy one for Andrew to make, though his mother tells host Carson Daly backstage that she thinks her son will pick John as his coach.
Is her guess correct? Fans will have to tune in to find out.
New episodes of The Voice premiere Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)