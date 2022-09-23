The Voice Preview: Contestant Andrew Igbokidi Wows the Judges With Billie Eilish Cover

Watch : The Voice Coaches Share Tactics for New Season

The competition on The Voice is hotter than ever.

Coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and first-timer Camila Cabello have begun to assemble their teams on season 22 of the NBC series. And in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Sept. 26 blind auditions, they each find the kind of singer they're looking for in contestant Andrew Igbokidi.

The 22-year-old dazzles the panel with his rendition of Billie Eilish's "when the party's over," managing to turn all four of the coaches' chairs around. Immediately after his performance, Gwen begins her pitch to the young singer.

"There's so many people that are so talented with vocal acrobatics and runs, but the way that you made them very emotional, I saw all that," she tells him, adding that he now gets to share his talent with the world on the show.

"I've been doing this a long time," she continues. "I'm in a place in my life where I just want to help people, so I would love to be your coach."