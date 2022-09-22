The Truth About How Nicole Scherzinger Hand-Picked One Direction

Watch : Nicole Scherzinger Goes Full Detective Mode for "Masked Singer"

From the very beginning, Nicole Scherzinger knew the members of One Direction had that one thing.

Earlier this year, X Factor U.K shared previously unreleased footage showing exactly how the boy band was formed by judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole online. While many people had previously credited Simon as being the mastermind behind the group's pairing, the clip revealed that the Pussycat Dolls singer actually played a much larger role than people knew.

During an appearance on Sherri, Nicole shared what her reaction was to fans finally learning the truth behind that moment, admitting the release was "kind of crazy."

"Honestly, I never thought this footage would see the light of day," the singer explained, adding with a laugh, "I thought Simon burned it."

However, she noted, "It's really cool that it came out, because what people are actually seeing is me actually putting them together, the way my mind was working."